Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Churrasco in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve churrasco

Item pic

 

Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

187 Warren St, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (973 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Churrasco Anticuchero$28.00
Peruvian skirt steak, yucca mash, sweet plantains, salsa criolla
Gluten free
More about Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
Item pic

 

Sabor A Peru

280 Central Ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK & WHITE RICE w/ EGG ON TOP SWEET PLANTAIN & FRIES / CHURRASCO A LO POBRE$22.95
Steak topped with a fried egg. Typically served with rice, french fries, and sweet plantain. However, one may customize with 3 sides of their choice.
More about Sabor A Peru

Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City

Patty Melts

Fish And Chips

Pork Belly

Hot And Sour Soup

Eggplant Parm

Egg Sandwiches

Grits

Cheesecake

Map

More near Jersey City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1889 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1889 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1023 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston