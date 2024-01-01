Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Cafe Alyce image

 

Cafe Alyce -

641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$14.00
Large shareable cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese butter frosting
More about Cafe Alyce -
Item pic

 

Gussy's Cafe -

292 Newark Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll Cold foam Coldbrew$0.00
Our signature coldbrew sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with our Cinnamon Roll cold Foam made with Cold Foam and caramel drizzle. (Cold Foam is made with heavy cream, no substitutions possible. Choice of Milk is for Coffee).
More about Gussy's Cafe -

