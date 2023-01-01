Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn soup in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Corn Soup
Jersey City restaurants that serve corn soup
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
Avg 4.3
(1053 reviews)
Sweet Corn Soup - Chicken
$8.00
Cream of sweet corn prepared with chicken.
More about Raaz
Rasoi Restaurant
810 Newark Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Vegetarian Sweet Corn Soup
$6.95
More about Rasoi Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Eggplant Parm
Paneer Tikka
Chocolate Brownies
Kulcha
Salmon Rolls
Margherita Pizza
Fried Ravioli
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1985 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1985 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(962 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1054 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(309 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston