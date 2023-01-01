Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn soup in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve corn soup

Raaz image

CURRY

Raaz

537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Corn Soup - Chicken$8.00
Cream of sweet corn prepared with chicken.
More about Raaz
Rasoi Restaurant image

 

Rasoi Restaurant

810 Newark Ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Sweet Corn Soup$6.95
More about Rasoi Restaurant

