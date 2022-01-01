Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve croissants

Cafe Alyce image

 

Cafe Alyce

641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Croissant$3.00
More about Cafe Alyce
The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
croissant french toast$16.00
Served with mascarpone whip, peach marmalade
More about The Kitchen Step
Item pic

 

Maman

70 Hudson, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pistachio Croissant$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
More about Maman
ALMOND CROISSANT image

 

CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City

97 Newkirk St, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$3.95
BUTTER CROISSANT$3.75
EVERYTHING CROISSANT$4.95
More about CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City
Restaurant banner

SALADS

Belle Âme Cafe

76 Cottage St, Jersey City

Avg 5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant, Bacon, Egg, and Cheese$6.50
More about Belle Âme Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City

Boneless Wings

Waffles

Lobster Rolls

Greek Salad

Quinoa Salad

Squid

Kimchi

Ravioli

Map

More near Jersey City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston