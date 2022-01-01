Croissants in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve croissants
Cafe Alyce
641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Croissant
|$3.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|croissant french toast
|$16.00
Served with mascarpone whip, peach marmalade
Maman
70 Hudson, Jersey City
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.50
a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
CLO COFFEE CO. - Jersey City
97 Newkirk St, Jersey City
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$3.95
|BUTTER CROISSANT
|$3.75
|EVERYTHING CROISSANT
|$4.95