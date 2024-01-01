Crunch salad in Jersey City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Alfalfa - Jersey City

160 First Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Sesame Crunch Salad (New)$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], roasted broccoli, edamame, watermelon radish, sugar snap peas, scallions, roasted tofu, black sesame seeds, tamari miso vinaigrette
More about Alfalfa - Jersey City
Item pic

 

Gussy's Cafe -

292 Newark Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Crunch Salad$14.94
Romaine, Chicken Cutlet, Homemade Crouton, Grape Tomato, Pickled Onion, Carrots, Buffalo Ranch Dressing.
More about Gussy's Cafe -
Restaurant banner

 

Harvy's - Jersey City - 159 Morgan Street

159 Morgan Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy chat crunch salad$11.99
More about Harvy's - Jersey City - 159 Morgan Street

