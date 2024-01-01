Crunch salad in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve crunch salad
Alfalfa - Jersey City
160 First Street, Jersey City
|Miso Sesame Crunch Salad (New)
|$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], roasted broccoli, edamame, watermelon radish, sugar snap peas, scallions, roasted tofu, black sesame seeds, tamari miso vinaigrette
Gussy's Cafe -
292 Newark Avenue, Jersey City
|Buffalo Crunch Salad
|$14.94
Romaine, Chicken Cutlet, Homemade Crouton, Grape Tomato, Pickled Onion, Carrots, Buffalo Ranch Dressing.