Curry chicken in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve curry chicken

Yaso - Jersey City

30 Hudson St, Jersey City

S4 Curry Chicken$5.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew
N5 Curry Chicken$11.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
F2 Curry Chicken Fried Rice$8.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with chicken, vegetables, egg and aromatic curry spices
SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
Andhra Style Curry Chicken
Andhra Chicken Curry with Pulao$19.99
Karivepaku chicken (curry leaf chicken)$13.99
Komegashi Too

99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City

Chicken Katsu Curry Lunch$12.95
deep-fried chicken cutlet with Japanese style curry over rice
Chicken Curry Lunch$10.00
Japanese style curry with broiled chicken over rice
