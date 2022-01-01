Curry chicken in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve curry chicken
Yaso - Jersey City
30 Hudson St, Jersey City
|S4 Curry Chicken
|$5.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew
|N5 Curry Chicken
|$11.99
Yellow curry chicken thigh stew with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
|F2 Curry Chicken Fried Rice
|$8.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with chicken, vegetables, egg and aromatic curry spices
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Andhra Style Curry Chicken
|Andhra Chicken Curry with Pulao
|$19.99
|Karivepaku chicken (curry leaf chicken)
|$13.99