Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg rolls in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Egg Rolls
Jersey City restaurants that serve egg rolls
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Carvao BBQ
686 Bergen Ave, Jersey City
Avg 4.1
(1695 reviews)
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
$14.00
More about Carvao BBQ
Jersey Social
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
cheese steak egg roll
$10.00
More about Jersey Social
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Carbonara
Sundaes
Noodle Soup
Kale Caesar Salad
Pancakes
Chocolate Brownies
Chicken Tenders
Tikka Masala
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1835 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1835 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(574 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(985 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(148 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(616 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston