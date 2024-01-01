Jersey City restaurants you'll love
Must-try Jersey City restaurants
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Porta Jersey City
135 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Double Monday Night
|$31.00
gnocchi, vodka sauce, parsley
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, bail, extra virgin olive oil
|Breaded Chicken Cutlets
|$29.00
Bell & Evans chicken, lemon-parsley sauce
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
150 Warren Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Tenders Box
|$9.59
Fried Chicken Tenders with a biscuit and two dipping sauces
|Three Piece & a Biscuit Box
|$9.49
Two drumsticks, one thigh and a house-made biscuit. *No substitutions
|Biscuit
|$1.19
House-made
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
|Popular items
|Shorty Burger
|$21.00
8oz burger patty topped with Short Rib, fried onions, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli
|Elote Deviled Eggs
|$9.00
Corn, eggs, red onion, jalapeños, tajin, cotija cheese (6)
|Salmon
|$27.00
Mash potato, broccolini, Chimichurri
Alfalfa Jersey City
160 First Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Beyond Far East Salad
|$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle
|Chicken Bone Broth (16 oz)
|$7.00
Made from free-range non-GMO chicken bones (16 oz)
|Dark Chocolate Raspberry Doughnut (Seasonal)
|$3.00
Dark chocolate glaze topped with fresh raspberries and a raspberry marmalade drizzle
(contains almond extract)
PIZZA • PASTA
ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza
682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$22.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella
|Funghi
|$22.00
12 -inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, topped with Mixed Mushrooms, Pickled Peppers, red onions, and Truffle Oil
|Margherita Pizza
|$20.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil
Cafe Alyce -
641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Mojo Chicken
|$25.75
Cuban Mojo marinated & airline cut Chicken Breast served over black bean puree with fresh pico de gallo and fried plantain chips
|Ribeye
|$45.00
20 Ounce Ribeye Rubbed with House Made seasoning. Served with Potato Pave & Butter Sauteed Snow Peas.
|Alyce Fresh Catch
|$36.00
Daily Catch from the Jersey Coastline Seared with White Wine, Garlic, Thyme & Butter served over a Creamy Celeriac Puree, Sauteed Spinach and finished with a Pecorino Broth.
Chickie's
Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Chickie's Wings
|$15.00
Five pieces; Boneless,
Buffalo-Scampi, Side of ranch
|House Salad
|$16.00
Field Greens, Pine Nuts, Fried Taleggio, Pears, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Bone-In Chicken Parm Platter
|$32.00
Melted Mozzarella, Gravy, Spicy Rigatoni
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|squash soup
|$14.00
crispy mushrooms, sage-coconut crema (vegan)
|black bass
|$31.00
banana leaf baked black bass with squash puree, braised celery root, roasted delicata squash, avocado-poblano butter
|buttermilk baked chicken breast )
|$27.00
pomme puree, wild mushroom jus, chive oil
Gringos Tacos
12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Fresh avocado smashed with a bit of onion, tomato, jalapeno and lime juice. Served with a side of housemade chips
|2 Nemo
|$10.00
Beer battered cod, pickled cabbage slaw served with a salsa de Chile de árbol.
|3 Nemo
|$15.00
Beer battered cod, pickled cabbage slaw served with a salsa de Chile de árbol.
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
199 Waren St, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Greco
|$11.00
Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
|Tino's Margherita
|$16.00
(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
|Chicken Bites
|$10.00
Gluten-free, antibiotic & hormone free, breaded, oven baked. Served with your choice of tomato sauce or agave mustard.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wurstbar
516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Haus Burger
|$14.00
American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Shaved Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Haus Sauce
|Rodeo Burger
|$15.00
Onion Rings, Cheddar Cheese, Haus BBQ Sauce, Pickles
|Wurst Plate
|$16.00
Your choice of two grilled sausages, served with a side of kraut, mustard, cole slaw, pickles, caramelized onion.
Egg Mania - Jersey City
14 Liberty Ave, Jersey city
|Popular items
|Masala Pav
|$4.49
Toasted pav buns topped and stuffed with a generous amount of the masala, garnished with coriander leaves & chopped onions.
|Butter Pav Bhaji
|$9.99
Pav Bhaji is a popular Mumbai street food dish made of thick mashed vegetable curry served with soft Pav buns toasted in butter.
|Masala Soda
|$2.99
Indian style 'Limbu Soda’
Dulce De Leche Bakery - Jersey City
376 Central Avenue, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.50
Your choice of eggs, bacon, & chicken sausage served on a croissant roll or brioche bun
|Spanish Tortilla
|$5.25
Potatoes, egg, peppers and onion. Served with side Kitchen
|Mini Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$2.35
Sweet and savory croissant with ham & provolone cheese. Best served warm
SUSHI
DOMODOMO Jersey City
200 Greene St, Jersey City
|Popular items
|HOT UDON W/WASHU BEEF
|$19.00
Spinach, Scallion
|KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET
|$20.00
Rice, Organic Edamame
|MISO BLACK COD SET
|$25.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Gyoza
Bikanervala Jersey city
815 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Shahi Paneer
|$8.49
Amalgamation of onion, almond, cashew nut, resulting into a creamy aromatic and sweet gravy with soft cottage cheese cube. Come with Rice
|Raj kachori
|$6.49
A big fried crispy sphere shape ball, stuffed with potato and sprout, served with curd, honey chili paste.
|Deluxe Thali
|$15.99
Thali served in combination of one naan, one prantha, dal makhni, paneer subzi, seasonal vegetable, pulao, raita, salad, papad and sweet
#Baonanas HQ
181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Butterbear
|$0.00
Accio yumm!! Layers of Butterscotch mousse, graham crackers, bananas and topped off with butterscotch drizzle.
|Nutella Walnut
|$12.00
Nutella-infused mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers, fresh sliced bananas, and crushed walnuts.
|Strawberry Matchananas
|$6.50
Strawberry Matcha madness in a cup! Fluffy matcha green tea infused mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers and sliced bananas.
CAVANY FOODS
235 Grand Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Soup & Salad Lunch Special
|$16.00
Choice of soup and Organic Seasonal Cavany Salad 16 oz.
|Everything Croissant
|$5.99
A cream cheese-filled croissant with a thick coating of a mix of poppy and sesame seeds and onion
|Organic Angus Skirt Ropa Vieja
|$26.95
Basmati Rice, black beans & Sweet Plantains
ONDO Jersey City
3 Second St suite #101, Jersey City
|Popular items
|ONDO Charred Bulgogi
|$27.00
Ground beef short rib marinated in house bulgogi sauce, onion, shimeji mushrooms served with rice, sautéed rice cake & kurobuta pork sausage, miso soup, house salad, and 3 daily side dishes. (Side dishes are subject to change without notice due to seasonality and availability)
|ONDO Miso Salmon
|$26.00
Miso marinated salmon served with rice, sautéed rice cake & kurobuta pork sausage, miso soup, house salad, and 3 daily side dishes. (Side dishes are subject to change without notice due to seasonality and availability)
|ONDO Bulgogi with Sprouts
|$26.00
Beef ribeye marinated in a house bulgogi sauce, mungbean sprouts served with rice, sautéed rice cake & kurobuta pork sausage, miso soup, kabocha salad, and 3 daily side dishes. (Side dishes are subject to change without notice due to seasonality and availability)
White Star - Warren St. - 179 Warren St
179 Warren St, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese
|Warren Chopped Cobb
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Sweet Corn, Egg, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
|Paulus Hook
|$20.00
Portabella Mushrooms, Smoked Salted Onion Strings, Swiss, Truffle Aioli
The Corner Pho - 189 Erie Street
189 Erie St., Jersey City
|Popular items
|SIDE STEAM VEGGIE
|$5.00
|FRIED SPRING ROLLS
|$8.95
|SIDE GRILL LEAN PORK
|$7.50
Gussy's Cafe -
292 Newark Avenue, Jersey City
|Popular items
|The Gussy
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo on Garlic Buttered Ciabatta.
|Sausage and Gochujang
|$9.95
2 Fried Eggs, Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Tomato, Gochujang Aioli
|The BEC-ky Sandwich
|$9.25
2 Fried Eggs, Bacon, American on Choice of Bread.
Pompei Pizza - 722 West Side Avenue
722 West Side Avenue, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Arugula & Shaved Parm
|$7.50
Arugula, shaved parm, pickled red onions, cukes and our house Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette
|Meatball Parm Sub
|$13.50
Our all beef meatballs with marinara, mozz and basil on a freshly baked hoagie roll
|Margherita 16"
|$18.00
Ela Greek Kitchen - Ela Greek Kitchen
179 Newark ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Spanakopita
|$9.00
feta, dill and spinach pie
|Falafel
|$7.00
with choice of dip
|Zucchini chips
|$10.00
sliced battered and lightly fried, sprinkled with feta and lemon
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice - Jersey City
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Goat Dum Biryani
|$17.99
Goat cooked in basmati rice infused with Hyderabadi inspired spices
|Deccan Special Biryani
|$15.99
Bonesless chicken, Deccan valley spices, yogurt, royal cumin, whole roasted chilies
|Vegetable Dum Biryani
|$12.99
Mixed vegetables cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
Banana King - Jersey City (NEW) - 665 Newark Avenue
665 Newark Avenue, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Pan de Bono
|$2.00
Sweeted Cheese Bread
|Chicken Bowl (3DP)
|$13.99
White or Brown Rice - Grilled Chicken - Lettuce Blend - Cucumber and Sweet Peas Blend - Fetta Cheese - Pico de Gallo - Roasted Corn - Chickpeas - Walnuts - Dried Cranberries - Almonds - Tomato - Egg - Hummus - Avocado
|Pincho de Carne
|$6.99
Steak on a stick
The Chippery - Jersey City - 156 Broadway
156 Broadway, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Cocktail
|$0.75
|Fried Clam Strips
|$0.00
|Extra Fish
|$5.00
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
GTK Jersey City
356 Varick Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Carrot Cake Ice Cream
|$10.00
GTK & Sip N Swirl collaboration equals deliciousness
|Broccoli w.garlic
|$7.00
Delicious and Nutritious. Vegan.
|Teriyaki Fried Rice Bowl - BOWLY MOLY
|$18.00
Choice of Organic Teriyaki Chicken or Tofu, Fried Egg, Seasoned Rice. contains soy and sesame
VB3 Pizzeria
475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City
|Popular items
|TRADITIONAL PIZZA
|$0.00
Tomato sauce, fresh oregano & mozzarella
|VB3 SPECIAL PIZZA
|$0.00
Mushrooms, peppers, sausage, pepperoni & onions
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$0.00
BBq, Mild, Spicy, or Plain
Komegashi Too
99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Homemade Gyoza
|$7.50
pan-fried house made pork and chive dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)
|Spicy Tuna roll
|$6.25
with cucumbers
|House Salad
|$4.00
fresh garden salad served with our creamy house ginger dressing