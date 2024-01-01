Jersey City restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jersey City restaurants
  • Jersey City

Must-try Jersey City restaurants

Porta Jersey City image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Porta Jersey City

135 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.1 (1290 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Monday Night$31.00
gnocchi, vodka sauce, parsley
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, bail, extra virgin olive oil
Breaded Chicken Cutlets$29.00
Bell & Evans chicken, lemon-parsley sauce
More about Porta Jersey City
Bobwhite Counter image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

150 Warren Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.7 (1059 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tenders Box$9.59
Fried Chicken Tenders with a biscuit and two dipping sauces
Three Piece & a Biscuit Box$9.49
Two drumsticks, one thigh and a house-made biscuit. *No substitutions
Biscuit$1.19
House-made
More about Bobwhite Counter
Buddy's JC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's JC

247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shorty Burger$21.00
8oz burger patty topped with Short Rib, fried onions, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli
Elote Deviled Eggs$9.00
Corn, eggs, red onion, jalapeños, tajin, cotija cheese (6)
Salmon$27.00
Mash potato, broccolini, Chimichurri
More about Buddy's JC
Banner pic

 

Alfalfa Jersey City

160 First Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beyond Far East Salad$11.00
alfalfa mix [kale, romaine, butter lettuce], Beyond plant-based "chicken" tenders, roasted broccoli, roasted beets, carrots, red cabbage, edamame, spicy sesame cashew dressing, sesame seeds sprinkle
Chicken Bone Broth (16 oz)$7.00
Made from free-range non-GMO chicken bones (16 oz)
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Doughnut (Seasonal)$3.00
Dark chocolate glaze topped with fresh raspberries and a raspberry marmalade drizzle
(contains almond extract)
More about Alfalfa Jersey City
ITA Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza

682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni$22.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella
Funghi$22.00
12 -inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, topped with Mixed Mushrooms, Pickled Peppers, red onions, and Truffle Oil
Margherita Pizza$20.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil
More about ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza
Cafe Alyce image

 

Cafe Alyce -

641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mojo Chicken$25.75
Cuban Mojo marinated & airline cut Chicken Breast served over black bean puree with fresh pico de gallo and fried plantain chips
Ribeye$45.00
20 Ounce Ribeye Rubbed with House Made seasoning. Served with Potato Pave & Butter Sauteed Snow Peas.
Alyce Fresh Catch$36.00
Daily Catch from the Jersey Coastline Seared with White Wine, Garlic, Thyme & Butter served over a Creamy Celeriac Puree, Sauteed Spinach and finished with a Pecorino Broth.
More about Cafe Alyce -
Chickie's image

 

Chickie's

Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chickie's Wings$15.00
Five pieces; Boneless,
Buffalo-Scampi, Side of ranch
House Salad$16.00
Field Greens, Pine Nuts, Fried Taleggio, Pears, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bone-In Chicken Parm Platter$32.00
Melted Mozzarella, Gravy, Spicy Rigatoni
More about Chickie's
The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
squash soup$14.00
crispy mushrooms, sage-coconut crema (vegan)
black bass$31.00
banana leaf baked black bass with squash puree, braised celery root, roasted delicata squash, avocado-poblano butter
buttermilk baked chicken breast )$27.00
pomme puree, wild mushroom jus, chive oil
More about The Kitchen Step
Gringos Restaurant JC image

 

Gringos Tacos

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocado smashed with a bit of onion, tomato, jalapeno and lime juice. Served with a side of housemade chips
2 Nemo$10.00
Beer battered cod, pickled cabbage slaw served with a salsa de Chile de árbol.
3 Nemo$15.00
Beer battered cod, pickled cabbage slaw served with a salsa de Chile de árbol.
More about Gringos Tacos
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. image

 

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

199 Waren St, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greco$11.00
Feta, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red onion, romaine, seasoned red wine vinegar, EVOO, sesame crisp. If you need this item prepared gluten free, please specify under modifications.
Tino's Margherita$16.00
(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
Chicken Bites$10.00
Gluten-free, antibiotic & hormone free, breaded, oven baked. Served with your choice of tomato sauce or agave mustard.
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
Wurstbar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wurstbar

516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Haus Burger$14.00
American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Shaved Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Haus Sauce
Rodeo Burger$15.00
Onion Rings, Cheddar Cheese, Haus BBQ Sauce, Pickles
Wurst Plate$16.00
Your choice of two grilled sausages, served with a side of kraut, mustard, cole slaw, pickles, caramelized onion.
More about Wurstbar
Banner pic

 

Egg Mania - Jersey City

14 Liberty Ave, Jersey city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Masala Pav$4.49
Toasted pav buns topped and stuffed with a generous amount of the masala, garnished with coriander leaves & chopped onions.
Butter Pav Bhaji$9.99
Pav Bhaji is a popular Mumbai street food dish made of thick mashed vegetable curry served with soft Pav buns toasted in butter.
Masala Soda$2.99
Indian style 'Limbu Soda’
More about Egg Mania - Jersey City
Consumer pic

 

Dulce De Leche Bakery - Jersey City

376 Central Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Your choice of eggs, bacon, & chicken sausage served on a croissant roll or brioche bun
Spanish Tortilla$5.25
Potatoes, egg, peppers and onion. Served with side Kitchen
Mini Ham & Cheese Croissant$2.35
Sweet and savory croissant with ham & provolone cheese. Best served warm
More about Dulce De Leche Bakery - Jersey City
DOMODOMO image

SUSHI

DOMODOMO Jersey City

200 Greene St, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (2215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HOT UDON W/WASHU BEEF$19.00
Spinach, Scallion
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SET$20.00
Rice, Organic Edamame
MISO BLACK COD SET$25.00
Rice, Organic Edamame, Gyoza
More about DOMODOMO Jersey City
Bikanervala image

 

Bikanervala Jersey city

815 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.8 (722 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shahi Paneer$8.49
Amalgamation of onion, almond, cashew nut, resulting into a creamy aromatic and sweet gravy with soft cottage cheese cube. Come with Rice
Raj kachori$6.49
A big fried crispy sphere shape ball, stuffed with potato and sprout, served with curd, honey chili paste.
Deluxe Thali$15.99
Thali served in combination of one naan, one prantha, dal makhni, paneer subzi, seasonal vegetable, pulao, raita, salad, papad and sweet
More about Bikanervala Jersey city
Baonanas HQ image

 

#Baonanas HQ

181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Butterbear$0.00
Accio yumm!! Layers of Butterscotch mousse, graham crackers, bananas and topped off with butterscotch drizzle.
Nutella Walnut$12.00
Nutella-infused mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers, fresh sliced bananas, and crushed walnuts.
Strawberry Matchananas$6.50
Strawberry Matcha madness in a cup! Fluffy matcha green tea infused mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers and sliced bananas.
More about #Baonanas HQ
Consumer pic

 

CAVANY FOODS

235 Grand Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Soup & Salad Lunch Special$16.00
Choice of soup and Organic Seasonal Cavany Salad 16 oz.
Everything Croissant$5.99
A cream cheese-filled croissant with a thick coating of a mix of poppy and sesame seeds and onion
Organic Angus Skirt Ropa Vieja$26.95
Basmati Rice, black beans & Sweet Plantains
More about CAVANY FOODS
Consumer pic

 

ONDO Jersey City

3 Second St suite #101, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ONDO Charred Bulgogi$27.00
Ground beef short rib marinated in house bulgogi sauce, onion, shimeji mushrooms served with rice, sautéed rice cake & kurobuta pork sausage, miso soup, house salad, and 3 daily side dishes. (Side dishes are subject to change without notice due to seasonality and availability)
ONDO Miso Salmon$26.00
Miso marinated salmon served with rice, sautéed rice cake & kurobuta pork sausage, miso soup, house salad, and 3 daily side dishes. (Side dishes are subject to change without notice due to seasonality and availability)
ONDO Bulgogi with Sprouts$26.00
Beef ribeye marinated in a house bulgogi sauce, mungbean sprouts served with rice, sautéed rice cake & kurobuta pork sausage, miso soup, kabocha salad, and 3 daily side dishes. (Side dishes are subject to change without notice due to seasonality and availability)
More about ONDO Jersey City
Main pic

 

White Star - Warren St. - 179 Warren St

179 Warren St, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$15.00
Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese
Warren Chopped Cobb$17.00
Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Sweet Corn, Egg, Avocado, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch
Paulus Hook$20.00
Portabella Mushrooms, Smoked Salted Onion Strings, Swiss, Truffle Aioli
More about White Star - Warren St. - 179 Warren St
Main pic

 

The Corner Pho - 189 Erie Street

189 Erie St., Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SIDE STEAM VEGGIE$5.00
FRIED SPRING ROLLS$8.95
SIDE GRILL LEAN PORK$7.50
More about The Corner Pho - 189 Erie Street
Consumer pic

 

Gussy's Cafe -

292 Newark Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Gussy$11.95
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo on Garlic Buttered Ciabatta.
Sausage and Gochujang$9.95
2 Fried Eggs, Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Tomato, Gochujang Aioli
The BEC-ky Sandwich$9.25
2 Fried Eggs, Bacon, American on Choice of Bread.
More about Gussy's Cafe -
Consumer pic

 

Pompei Pizza - 722 West Side Avenue

722 West Side Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula & Shaved Parm$7.50
Arugula, shaved parm, pickled red onions, cukes and our house Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette
Meatball Parm Sub$13.50
Our all beef meatballs with marinara, mozz and basil on a freshly baked hoagie roll
Margherita 16"$18.00
More about Pompei Pizza - 722 West Side Avenue
Main pic

 

Ela Greek Kitchen - Ela Greek Kitchen

179 Newark ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spanakopita$9.00
feta, dill and spinach pie
Falafel$7.00
with choice of dip
Zucchini chips$10.00
sliced battered and lightly fried, sprinkled with feta and lemon
More about Ela Greek Kitchen - Ela Greek Kitchen
Deccan Spice image

SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice - Jersey City

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Goat Dum Biryani$17.99
Goat cooked in basmati rice infused with Hyderabadi inspired spices
Deccan Special Biryani$15.99
Bonesless chicken, Deccan valley spices, yogurt, royal cumin, whole roasted chilies
Vegetable Dum Biryani$12.99
Mixed vegetables cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices.
More about Deccan Spice - Jersey City
Banner pic

 

Banana King - Jersey City (NEW) - 665 Newark Avenue

665 Newark Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pan de Bono$2.00
Sweeted Cheese Bread
Chicken Bowl (3DP)$13.99
White or Brown Rice - Grilled Chicken - Lettuce Blend - Cucumber and Sweet Peas Blend - Fetta Cheese - Pico de Gallo - Roasted Corn - Chickpeas - Walnuts - Dried Cranberries - Almonds - Tomato - Egg - Hummus - Avocado
Pincho de Carne$6.99
Steak on a stick
More about Banana King - Jersey City (NEW) - 665 Newark Avenue
The Chippery - Jersey City image

 

The Chippery - Jersey City - 156 Broadway

156 Broadway, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cocktail$0.75
Fried Clam Strips$0.00
Extra Fish$5.00
More about The Chippery - Jersey City - 156 Broadway
Consumer pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

GTK Jersey City

356 Varick Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carrot Cake Ice Cream$10.00
GTK & Sip N Swirl collaboration equals deliciousness
Broccoli w.garlic$7.00
Delicious and Nutritious. Vegan.
Teriyaki Fried Rice Bowl - BOWLY MOLY$18.00
Choice of Organic Teriyaki Chicken or Tofu, Fried Egg, Seasoned Rice. contains soy and sesame
More about GTK Jersey City
Consumer pic

 

VB3 Pizzeria

475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TRADITIONAL PIZZA$0.00
Tomato sauce, fresh oregano & mozzarella
VB3 SPECIAL PIZZA$0.00
Mushrooms, peppers, sausage, pepperoni & onions
CHICKEN WINGS$0.00
BBq, Mild, Spicy, or Plain
More about VB3 Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Komegashi Too

99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Homemade Gyoza$7.50
pan-fried house made pork and chive dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)
Spicy Tuna roll$6.25
with cucumbers
House Salad$4.00
fresh garden salad served with our creamy house ginger dressing
More about Komegashi Too
Banner pic

 

Hudson Hall

364 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chicken$17.00
lettuce, pickles, ranch
Buffalo Soldier$17.00
buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese, wrap
Donuts$10.00
3 donuts, any 1 choice; powdered sugar | cinnamon-sugar | glazed
More about Hudson Hall

