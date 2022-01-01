Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Fish And Chips
Jersey City restaurants that serve fish and chips
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
Avg 4.3
(1556 reviews)
Fish and Chips
$19.95
Fresh Cod, pomme frites
More about Buddy's JC
The Chippery - Jersey City
156 Broadway, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
Golden Fried Fish & Chips!
More about The Chippery - Jersey City
