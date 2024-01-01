Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Flan
Jersey City restaurants that serve flan
Dulce De Leche Bakery - Jersey City
376 Central Avenue, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Flan
$28.00
Serves 8-10
Flan Slice
$4.25
More about Dulce De Leche Bakery - Jersey City
Sabor A Peru
280 Central Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
FLAN
$5.00
More about Sabor A Peru
