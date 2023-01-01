Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve flautas

Gringos Restaurant JC image

 

Gringos Tacos

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$18.00
Choice of Grilled Chicken or Ground beef rolled in a corn tortilla and fried topped with shredded lettuce, queso cotija, crema and sliced avocado
More about Gringos Tacos
Main pic

 

Los Cuernos Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - 499 Washington Boulevard

499 Washington Boulevard, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$9.00
Rolled crispy tacos filled with either potato or chicken and topped with lettuce, crema fresca, queso fresco & salsa
More about Los Cuernos Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - 499 Washington Boulevard

