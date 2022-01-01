Fried rice in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Cafe Alyce
Cafe Alyce
641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City
|Crispy Bacon Fried Rice
|$17.00
Wok fired Basmati Rice tossed with fresh Snow Peas, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Bacon, & Egg. Topped with 1 Poached Egg, Crispy Bacon, & Sesame Seeds
More about Yaso - Jersey City
Yaso - Jersey City
30 Hudson St, Jersey City
|F3 Soy Garlic Fried Rice
|$7.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with vegetables, egg, and soy garlic spice blend
|C3 Fried Chicken over Chicken Rice
|$12.00
Fried boneless chicken, ginger rice, radish soup, cucumber, cilantro, garlic and chili sauce, cilantro mayonnaise sauce
|F2 Curry Chicken Fried Rice
|$8.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with chicken, vegetables, egg and aromatic curry spices
More about DOMODOMO
SUSHI
DOMODOMO
200 Greene St, Jersey City
|KIMCHI FRIED RICE
|$16.00
Pork, Scallion, Sesame seeds
|GARLIC BACON FRIED RICE
|$18.00
Masago, Green Onion, Sesame Seed
More about Deccan Spice
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Szechuan Fried Rice
|$12.99
Spicy flavored fried rice with soy sauce and chili flakes. Prepared with vegetable, egg, chicken or shrimp.
|Fried Rice
|$12.99
Spicy flavored fried rice with soy sauce and chili flakes. Prepared with vegetable, egg, chicken or shrimp.
More about Ghost Truck Kitchen
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ghost Truck Kitchen
356 Varick Street, Jersey City
|Teriyaki Tofu Fried Rice
|$85.00
|Teriyaki Fried Rice Bowl
|$18.00
Choice of Organic Teriyaki Chicken or Tofu, Fried Egg, Seasoned Rice. contains soy and sesame
|Garlic Teriyaki Fried Rice
|$19.00
Garlic Chicken or Tofu, Garlic Seasoned Rice, Fried Egg