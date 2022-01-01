Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Cafe Alyce

641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Bacon Fried Rice$17.00
Wok fired Basmati Rice tossed with fresh Snow Peas, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Mushrooms, Green Onion, Bacon, & Egg. Topped with 1 Poached Egg, Crispy Bacon, & Sesame Seeds
More about Cafe Alyce
Item pic

 

Yaso - Jersey City

30 Hudson St, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
F3 Soy Garlic Fried Rice$7.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with vegetables, egg, and soy garlic spice blend
C3 Fried Chicken over Chicken Rice$12.00
Fried boneless chicken, ginger rice, radish soup, cucumber, cilantro, garlic and chili sauce, cilantro mayonnaise sauce
F2 Curry Chicken Fried Rice$8.99
Premium long grain rice, fried with chicken, vegetables, egg and aromatic curry spices
More about Yaso - Jersey City
Item pic

SUSHI

DOMODOMO

200 Greene St, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (2215 reviews)
Takeout
KIMCHI FRIED RICE$16.00
Pork, Scallion, Sesame seeds
GARLIC BACON FRIED RICE$18.00
Masago, Green Onion, Sesame Seed
More about DOMODOMO
Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Szechuan Fried Rice$12.99
Spicy flavored fried rice with soy sauce and chili flakes. Prepared with vegetable, egg, chicken or shrimp.
Fried Rice$12.99
Spicy flavored fried rice with soy sauce and chili flakes. Prepared with vegetable, egg, chicken or shrimp.
More about Deccan Spice
Teriyaki Fried Rice Bowl image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ghost Truck Kitchen

356 Varick Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Tofu Fried Rice$85.00
Teriyaki Fried Rice Bowl$18.00
Choice of Organic Teriyaki Chicken or Tofu, Fried Egg, Seasoned Rice. contains soy and sesame
Garlic Teriyaki Fried Rice$19.00
Garlic Chicken or Tofu, Garlic Seasoned Rice, Fried Egg
More about Ghost Truck Kitchen

