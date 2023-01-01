Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried zucchini in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve fried zucchini

VB3 Pizzeria

475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED ZUCCHINI STICKS$9.25
More about VB3 Pizzeria
The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
crispy zucchini fries$14.00
Served with sriracha aioli
More about The Kitchen Step

