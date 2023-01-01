Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried zucchini in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Fried Zucchini
Jersey City restaurants that serve fried zucchini
VB3 Pizzeria
475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City
No reviews yet
FRIED ZUCCHINI STICKS
$9.25
More about VB3 Pizzeria
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
Avg 4.5
(1744 reviews)
crispy zucchini fries
$14.00
Served with sriracha aioli
More about The Kitchen Step
