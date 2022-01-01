Garlic noodles in Jersey City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jersey City restaurants that serve garlic noodles
Bikanervala Jersey city
815 Newark Ave, Jersey City
Avg 3.8
(722 reviews)
Chilli Garlic Noodles
$5.99
More about Bikanervala Jersey city
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
Avg 4.3
(1053 reviews)
Chilli Garlic Noodles Chicken
$16.00
Chilli Garlic Noodles Veg
$13.00
More about Raaz
