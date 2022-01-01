Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic noodles in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve garlic noodles

Chilli Garlic Noodles image

 

Bikanervala Jersey city

815 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.8 (722 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilli Garlic Noodles$5.99
More about Bikanervala Jersey city
Raaz image

CURRY

Raaz

537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilli Garlic Noodles Chicken$16.00
Chilli Garlic Noodles Veg$13.00
More about Raaz

