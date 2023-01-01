Grilled skirt steaks in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve grilled skirt steaks
More about CAVANY FOODS
CAVANY FOODS
235 Grand Street, Jersey City
|Organic Glazed Grilled Angus 12 oz. Steak Skirt
|$26.99
with Farro & Mix Vegetables Stir-Fry
More about Sabor A Peru
Sabor A Peru
280 Central Ave, Jersey City
|GRILLED SKIRT STEAK & WHITE RICE w/ EGG ON TOP SWEET PLANTAIN & FRIES / CHURRASCO A LO POBRE
|$22.95
Steak topped with a fried egg. Typically served with rice, french fries, and sweet plantain. However, one may customize with 3 sides of their choice.