Grilled skirt steaks in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve grilled skirt steaks

Item pic

 

CAVANY FOODS

235 Grand Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Organic Glazed Grilled Angus 12 oz. Steak Skirt$26.99
with Farro & Mix Vegetables Stir-Fry
More about CAVANY FOODS
Item pic

 

Sabor A Peru

280 Central Ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK & WHITE RICE w/ EGG ON TOP SWEET PLANTAIN & FRIES / CHURRASCO A LO POBRE$22.95
Steak topped with a fried egg. Typically served with rice, french fries, and sweet plantain. However, one may customize with 3 sides of their choice.
More about Sabor A Peru

