Gulab jamun in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Bikanervala image

 

Bikanervala Jersey city

815 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.8 (722 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Malai Gulab Jamun (1 Lb)$13.99
More about Bikanervala Jersey city
Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice - Jersey City

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gulab Jamun$7.99
Made with milk powder and sugar syrup.
Gulab Jamun$0.00
More about Deccan Spice - Jersey City

