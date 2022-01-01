Gyoza in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Little Sushi Shop
Little Sushi Shop
200 harbor side plaza, Jersey City
|Chicken Gyoza
|$7.00
Pan fried chicken dumplings with dipping sauce
|Vegetables Gyoza
|$6.00
Pan fried vegetables dumplings with dipping sauce
More about Komegashi Too
Komegashi Too
99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City
|Homemade Gyoza
|$7.50
pan-fried house made pork and chive dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)
|Gyoza Hot Pot
|$13.95
your choice of gyoza, with vegetables and tofu cooked in a chicken broth
|Vegetable Gyoza
|$5.95
(V) pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)