Gyoza in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve gyoza

Little Sushi Shop

200 harbor side plaza, Jersey City

Chicken Gyoza$7.00
Pan fried chicken dumplings with dipping sauce
Vegetables Gyoza$6.00
Pan fried vegetables dumplings with dipping sauce
Komegashi Too

99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City

Homemade Gyoza$7.50
pan-fried house made pork and chive dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)
Gyoza Hot Pot$13.95
your choice of gyoza, with vegetables and tofu cooked in a chicken broth
Vegetable Gyoza$5.95
(V) pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with spicy gyoza sauce (steamed upon request)
