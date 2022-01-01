Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hanger steaks in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve hanger steaks

The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
hanger steak_$33.00
chickpea panisse, orange glazed carrots, thyme jus
More about The Kitchen Step
Item pic

 

Yaso - Jersey City

30 Hudson St, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hanger Steak$6.99
Braised premium diced beef
More about Yaso - Jersey City

