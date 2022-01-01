Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot and sour soup in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Yaso - Jersey City

30 Hudson St, Jersey City

TakeoutFast Pay
C4 Two Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)$12.85
Combo for two orders of Soup Dumplings and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose two Soup Dumplings Flavor.
C1 Soup Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)$7.85
Combo for one order of Soup Dumplings and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose one Soup Dumplings Flavor.
S1 Hot & Sour Soup$3.85
Housemade hot and sour soup
SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot and Sour Soup w/Chicken$7.99
Onions, celery, pepper, pan asian spices and chicken.
Hot and Sour Soup Veg$6.99
Onions, celery, pepper, pan asian spices and vegitables.
