Hot and sour soup in Jersey City

More about Yaso - Jersey City
Yaso - Jersey City
30 Hudson St, Jersey City
|C4 Two Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (3 items)
|$12.85
Combo for two orders of Soup Dumplings and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose two Soup Dumplings Flavor.
|C1 Soup Dumplings + Hot & Sour Soup (2 items)
|$7.85
Combo for one order of Soup Dumplings and one Hot & Sour Soup. Choose one Soup Dumplings Flavor.
|S1 Hot & Sour Soup
|$3.85
Housemade hot and sour soup