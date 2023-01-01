Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ice cream sandwiches in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Jersey City restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
Hudson Hall
364 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Ice Cream Sandwich
$12.00
2 glazed donuts, vanilla ice cream + nutella
More about Hudson Hall
Hamilton Pork
247 10th Street, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Churro Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich
$11.00
Dulce De Leche Ice Cream
More about Hamilton Pork
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Curry
Chicken Soup
Vegetable Biryani
Coconut Curry
White Pizza
Dumpling Soup
Chocolate Croissants
Chicken Biryani
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1921 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1921 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(570 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(592 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(943 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1032 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(155 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(660 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(291 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston