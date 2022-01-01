Kale salad in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve kale salad
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
150 Warren Street, Jersey City
|Kale Salad Side
|$3.99
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
|Kale & Quinoa Salad Entree
|$8.29
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|kale caesar Salad
|$14.00
Served with smoked gouda, candied walnuts, mint & farro
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wurstbar
516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Lacinato Kale, Croutons, Haus Caesar Dressing, Parmesan.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City
|Shrimp Over Kale Caesar Salad
|$24.00
6 Peeled & Deveined Jumbo Shrimp served Blackened, Fried or Grilled over Hand Torn Kale, Caesar Dressing, Mediterranean Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Made Croutons.
|Pollock Over Kale Caesar Salad
|$24.00
5-6 ounces of Wild Caught, Fresh, Never Frozen Pollock served Blackened, Fried or Grilled. Served over Hand Torn Kale, Caesar Dressing, Mediterranean Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Made Croutons.
|Hooked JC Kale Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Hand Torn Kale, Caesar Dressing, Mediterranean Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Made Croutons.