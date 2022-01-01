Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

150 Warren Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.7 (1059 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad Side$3.99
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
Kale & Quinoa Salad Entree$8.29
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
More about Bobwhite Counter
The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
kale caesar Salad$14.00
Served with smoked gouda, candied walnuts, mint & farro
More about The Kitchen Step
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wurstbar

516 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
Lacinato Kale, Croutons, Haus Caesar Dressing, Parmesan.
More about Wurstbar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery

467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Over Kale Caesar Salad$24.00
6 Peeled & Deveined Jumbo Shrimp served Blackened, Fried or Grilled over Hand Torn Kale, Caesar Dressing, Mediterranean Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Made Croutons.
Pollock Over Kale Caesar Salad$24.00
5-6 ounces of Wild Caught, Fresh, Never Frozen Pollock served Blackened, Fried or Grilled. Served over Hand Torn Kale, Caesar Dressing, Mediterranean Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Made Croutons.
Hooked JC Kale Caesar Salad$9.00
Hand Torn Kale, Caesar Dressing, Mediterranean Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Made Croutons.
More about Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery

