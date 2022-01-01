Kulcha in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve kulcha
More about Bikanervala
Bikanervala
815 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Kulcha
|$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
|Kulcha
|$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
More about Raaz
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Onion Kulcha
|$6.00
Bread stuffed with onions and fresh herbs.
|Paneer Kulcha
|$6.00
Flour bread stuffed with shredded cottage cheese and herbs.