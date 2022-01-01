Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kulcha in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve kulcha

Kulcha image

 

Bikanervala

815 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.8 (722 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kulcha$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
Kulcha$7.99
Round shaped bread stuffed with Cheese/ Onion/ potato, served with Cheak peas/ lentil and raita
More about Bikanervala
Onion Kulcha image

CURRY

Raaz

537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Onion Kulcha$6.00
Bread stuffed with onions and fresh herbs.
Paneer Kulcha$6.00
Flour bread stuffed with shredded cottage cheese and herbs.
More about Raaz
Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Onion Kulcha$5.99
More about Deccan Spice

