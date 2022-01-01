Lobsters in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve lobsters
Komegashi Too
99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City
|Lobster Spring Roll
|$7.00
lobster salad, celery, carrots and mango wrapped in rice paper; served with a sweet miso sauce
|Lobster Tempura roll
|$21.95
lobster tail tempura, avocado; topped with masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
187 Warren St, Jersey City
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$30.00
four cheese béchamel, Maine lobster, truffle bread crumbs
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City
|Maine Style Lobster PLATTER
|$33.00
5 ounces of Wild, Trap Caught Canadian Lobster Meat tossed in Herbs & Seasonings with a dash of Mayonnaise on a Buttered and Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Fresh Cut French Fries, Jalapeno-Honey Hushpuppies, and Green Apple Coleslaw. Substitutions politely declined.
|Maine Style Lobster SOLO
|$23.00
5 ounces of Wild, Trap Caught Canadian Lobster Meat tossed in Herbs & Seasonings with a dash of Mayonnaise on a Buttered and Toasted Potato Bun.
|Conneticut Lobster PLATTER
|$33.00
Connecticut Style Lobster Roll - A Quarter LB of Wild Caught Canadian Lobster Claw & Knuckle Meat drenched in butter & topped with fresh herbs on a butter toasted Potato Roll, served with Fresh Cut French Fries, Jalapeno-Honey Hushpuppies, and Green Apple Coleslaw. Substitutions politely declined.