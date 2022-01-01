Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve lobsters

Komegashi Too

99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City

TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Spring Roll$7.00
lobster salad, celery, carrots and mango wrapped in rice paper; served with a sweet miso sauce
Lobster Tempura roll$21.95
lobster tail tempura, avocado; topped with masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
More about Komegashi Too
Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

187 Warren St, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (973 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese$30.00
four cheese béchamel, Maine lobster, truffle bread crumbs
More about Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery

467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Maine Style Lobster PLATTER$33.00
5 ounces of Wild, Trap Caught Canadian Lobster Meat tossed in Herbs & Seasonings with a dash of Mayonnaise on a Buttered and Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Fresh Cut French Fries, Jalapeno-Honey Hushpuppies, and Green Apple Coleslaw. Substitutions politely declined.
Maine Style Lobster SOLO$23.00
5 ounces of Wild, Trap Caught Canadian Lobster Meat tossed in Herbs & Seasonings with a dash of Mayonnaise on a Buttered and Toasted Potato Bun.
Conneticut Lobster PLATTER$33.00
Connecticut Style Lobster Roll - A Quarter LB of Wild Caught Canadian Lobster Claw & Knuckle Meat drenched in butter & topped with fresh herbs on a butter toasted Potato Roll, served with Fresh Cut French Fries, Jalapeno-Honey Hushpuppies, and Green Apple Coleslaw. Substitutions politely declined.
More about Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Satis Bistro

212 Washington St, Jersey City

Avg 4.2 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$38.00
More about Satis Bistro

