Miso soup in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve miso soup

SUSHI

DOMODOMO

200 Greene St, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (2215 reviews)
Takeout
MISO SOUP$3.00
Seaweed, Tofu, Scallion
More about DOMODOMO
Komegashi Too

99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.00
white miso broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Komegashi Too

