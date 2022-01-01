Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Chickie's image

 

Chickie's

Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Housemade Mozzarella, Gravy
More about Chickie's
Park Avenue Pizza image

 

Park Avenue Pizza

3515 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.99
More about Park Avenue Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City

Calamari

Cookies

Lobsters

Lamb Biryani

Dumplings

Hanger Steaks

Bulgogi

Fried Rice

Map

More near Jersey City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston