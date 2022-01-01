Omelettes in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve omelettes
Gussy's Cafe
292 Newark Avenue, Jersey City
|BLT Omelette
|$11.55
Bacon, Spinach, Tomato. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.
|Garden Vegetable Omelette
|$11.25
Mushroom, Pepper, Onion, Tomato. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.
|Spicy Turkey Omelette
|$13.25
Turkey Bacon, Pepperoncini, Gruyere. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco -District Kitchen JC
210 Hudson Street, Jersey City
|Omelette Sandwich
|$5.00
Made to order- Add ons each $1
bacon,
spinach,
ham,
cheese,
bell peppers,
tomato