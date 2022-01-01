Omelettes in Jersey City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve omelettes

Consumer pic

 

Gussy's Cafe

292 Newark Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLT Omelette$11.55
Bacon, Spinach, Tomato. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.
Garden Vegetable Omelette$11.25
Mushroom, Pepper, Onion, Tomato. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.
Spicy Turkey Omelette$13.25
Turkey Bacon, Pepperoncini, Gruyere. Served with our signature home fries or side salad.
More about Gussy's Cafe
The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco image

 

The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco - The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco -District Kitchen JC

210 Hudson Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Omelette Sandwich$5.00
Made to order- Add ons each $1
bacon,
spinach,
ham,
cheese,
bell peppers,
tomato
More about The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco - The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco -District Kitchen JC

