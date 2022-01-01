Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve pasta salad

Cafe Alyce image

 

Cafe Alyce

641 Montgomery Street, Jersey City

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Orzo Pasta Salad$6.00
More about Cafe Alyce
Chickie's image

 

Chickie's

Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Pasta Salad$5.00
More about Chickie's

