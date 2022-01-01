Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pastrami sandwiches in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Pastrami Sandwiches
Jersey City restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
Hudson Hall
364 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Pastrami Sandwich
$19.00
swiss, mustard, side of slaw, rye
More about Hudson Hall
The Hamilton Inn
708 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Pastrami Sandwich
$20.00
Smoked Next Door; Melted Swiss, Dijon, Ciabatta
More about The Hamilton Inn
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Chips And Salsa
Chicken Soup
Nachos
Jalapeno Poppers
Octopus
Garlic Naan
Margherita Pizza
Tuna Salad
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1844 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(38 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1844 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(581 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(986 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston