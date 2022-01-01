Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Patty melts in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Patty Melts
Jersey City restaurants that serve patty melts
HAMBURGERS
Fox & Crow
594 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City
Avg 4.3
(630 reviews)
Patty Melt with Fries
$16.00
More about Fox & Crow
South House
149 Newark Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Texas toast Patty Melt
$18.00
Sautéed Onions, White Cheddar, Dill Pickles, Horseradish-Dill Aioli, Garlic Texas Toast
More about South House
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Greek Salad
Chicken Curry
Cookies
Chicken Teriyaki
Shrimp Scampi
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Omelettes
Tiramisu
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1807 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1807 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(557 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(558 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(970 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(606 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston