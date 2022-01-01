Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve patty melts

Fox & Crow image

HAMBURGERS

Fox & Crow

594 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt with Fries$16.00
More about Fox & Crow
Consumer pic

 

South House

149 Newark Ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas toast Patty Melt$18.00
Sautéed Onions, White Cheddar, Dill Pickles, Horseradish-Dill Aioli, Garlic Texas Toast
More about South House

Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City

Greek Salad

Chicken Curry

Cookies

Chicken Teriyaki

Shrimp Scampi

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Omelettes

Tiramisu

Map

More near Jersey City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1807 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1807 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (970 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston