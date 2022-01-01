Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Penne in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Penne
Jersey City restaurants that serve penne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
Avg 4.3
(1556 reviews)
Penne Vodka
$14.95
More about Buddy's JC
Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
187 Warren St, Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(973 reviews)
Penne Vodka
$20.00
More about Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Fish And Chips
Caesar Salad
Naan
Boneless Wings
Cake
Pork Dumplings
Rigatoni
Garlic Knots
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston