Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve penne

Buddy's JC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's JC

247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Vodka$14.95
More about Buddy's JC
Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City image

 

Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

187 Warren St, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (973 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Penne Vodka$20.00
More about Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Naan

Boneless Wings

Cake

Pork Dumplings

Rigatoni

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Jersey City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston