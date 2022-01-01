Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Philly rolls in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Philly Rolls
Jersey City restaurants that serve philly rolls
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Carvao BBQ
686 Bergen Ave, Jersey City
Avg 4.1
(1695 reviews)
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
$14.00
More about Carvao BBQ
Komegashi Too
99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Fresh Philly roll
$8.50
fresh salmon, cream cheese, scallions
More about Komegashi Too
