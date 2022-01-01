Pies in Jersey City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Porta Jersey City image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Porta Jersey City

135 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.1 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Me Myself & Pie$16.00
mortadella, mozzarella, provolone, pistachio, extra virgin olive oil, red pepper flakes
More about Porta Jersey City
ITA Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

ITA Italian Kitchen

682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrata Pie$18.00
fresh tomato sauce, cashew pesto, garlic, burrata, basil
McGinley Pie$18.00
sausage, pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, red onions, mozzarella
More about ITA Italian Kitchen
Chickie's image

 

Chickie's

Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrata Pie$23.00
Arugula, Mortadella, Vodka, Long Hots
Mushroom Pie$19.00
Mozzarella, Ricotta, White Truffle, Caramelized Onion
Classic Pie$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
More about Chickie's
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. image

 

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

199 Waren St, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
X Pie$18.00
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
Sicilian Tomato Pie$13.00
(RED) 9" Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO
White Pie$16.00
Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
Park Avenue Pizza image

 

Park Avenue Pizza

3515 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
L Pepperoni Pie$17.99
More about Park Avenue Pizza
Item pic

 

Baonanas HQ

181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.8 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peachy Mango Pie
Fluffy OG mousse layered with softened graham crackers, PAssionfruit drizzle and  homemade  peach chutney, topped with homemade coconut maple granola.
More about Baonanas HQ
Chicken Pot Pie image

 

Automat Kitchen

525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$13.99
An Automat classic remade. Roasted chicken and vegetables in a cream gravy topped with golden but light puff pastry.
More about Automat Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ghost Truck Kitchen

356 Varick Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.6 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Green Apple Pie Crisp$7.00
Sticky, Crunchy, Sweet, Apple Cinnamon Goodness
More about Ghost Truck Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Razza

275 - 277 Grove St, Jersey City

Avg 4.2 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Pie$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, fingerling potatoes, raclette, leeks
Spring Pie$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, dandelion greens, spring pesto, garlic, parmigiano
More about Razza
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery

467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
Personal Sized, made with Slow Roasted Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Corn, Potatoes and a Rich and Creamy Sauce, Topped with a Buttery & Flaky Puff Pastry. Served with your Choice of Side.
Shepards Pie$19.00
Personal-Sized Pie stuffed with Ground Beef, Peas, Carrots, Corn and topped with Fresh Whipped Potatoes & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your Choice of Side.
More about Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery

