Pies in Jersey City

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Porta Jersey City
135 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Me Myself & Pie
|$16.00
mortadella, mozzarella, provolone, pistachio, extra virgin olive oil, red pepper flakes
PIZZA • PASTA
ITA Italian Kitchen
682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
|Burrata Pie
|$18.00
fresh tomato sauce, cashew pesto, garlic, burrata, basil
|McGinley Pie
|$18.00
sausage, pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, red onions, mozzarella
Chickie's
Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City
|Burrata Pie
|$23.00
Arugula, Mortadella, Vodka, Long Hots
|Mushroom Pie
|$19.00
Mozzarella, Ricotta, White Truffle, Caramelized Onion
|Classic Pie
|$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
199 Waren St, Jersey City
|X Pie
|$18.00
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
|Sicilian Tomato Pie
|$13.00
(RED) 9" Focaccia round, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarela, oregano, grated parm, EVOO
|White Pie
|$16.00
Fresh mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese
Park Avenue Pizza
3515 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City
|L Pepperoni Pie
|$17.99
Baonanas HQ
181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City
|Peachy Mango Pie
Fluffy OG mousse layered with softened graham crackers, PAssionfruit drizzle and homemade peach chutney, topped with homemade coconut maple granola.
Automat Kitchen
525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.99
An Automat classic remade. Roasted chicken and vegetables in a cream gravy topped with golden but light puff pastry.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ghost Truck Kitchen
356 Varick Street, Jersey City
|Green Apple Pie Crisp
|$7.00
Sticky, Crunchy, Sweet, Apple Cinnamon Goodness
PIZZA
Razza
275 - 277 Grove St, Jersey City
|Potato Pie
|$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, fingerling potatoes, raclette, leeks
|Spring Pie
|$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, dandelion greens, spring pesto, garlic, parmigiano
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$18.00
Personal Sized, made with Slow Roasted Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Corn, Potatoes and a Rich and Creamy Sauce, Topped with a Buttery & Flaky Puff Pastry. Served with your Choice of Side.
|Shepards Pie
|$19.00
Personal-Sized Pie stuffed with Ground Beef, Peas, Carrots, Corn and topped with Fresh Whipped Potatoes & Cheddar Cheese. Served with your Choice of Side.