Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pizza burgers in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Pizza Burgers
Jersey City restaurants that serve pizza burgers
VB3 Pizzeria
475 Washington Blvd., Jersey City
No reviews yet
PIZZA BURGER
$9.00
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
More about VB3 Pizzeria
Lievito Pizza - 584 Summit Ave
584 Summit Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Pizza Burger
$8.33
More about Lievito Pizza - 584 Summit Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Fettuccine Alfredo
Cannolis
Chicken Francese
Quesadillas
Quinoa Salad
Bisque
Chicken Tenders
Egg Sandwiches
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2016 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(44 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2016 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1065 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(169 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(712 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston