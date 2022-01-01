Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Pretzels
Jersey City restaurants that serve pretzels
CAVANY FOODS
235 Grand Street, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Nutella snack to go pretzels
$2.50
More about CAVANY FOODS
Hudson Hall
364 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Big Pretzel
$15.00
haus cheese + mustard
More about Hudson Hall
