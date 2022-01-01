Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve prosciutto

Buddy's JC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's JC

247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich$17.95
prosciutto, burrata, spinach, tomato,
sundried tomato aioli
2824ac5f-59ef-46ee-af89-e50d6589a84f image

PIZZA • PASTA

ITA Italian Kitchen

682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Di Parma$19.00
12-inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, topped with Ricotta Cheese, mozzarella, thinly sliced Aged Prosciutto and Fresh Arugula, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Satis Bistro

212 Washington St, Jersey City

Avg 4.2 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrata & Prosciutto$17.00
Sage Apple Purée, Roasted Seasonal Squash ,Candied Pistachios
