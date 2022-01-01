Prosciutto in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve prosciutto
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
|Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich
|$17.95
prosciutto, burrata, spinach, tomato,
sundried tomato aioli
PIZZA • PASTA
ITA Italian Kitchen
682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
|Prosciutto Di Parma
|$19.00
12-inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, topped with Ricotta Cheese, mozzarella, thinly sliced Aged Prosciutto and Fresh Arugula, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper