Rasmalai in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Rasmalai
Jersey City restaurants that serve rasmalai
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
Avg 4.3
(1053 reviews)
Rasmalai
$7.00
More about Raaz
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
Avg 4
(1142 reviews)
Rasmalai
$6.99
Pressed cheese, pistachios, condensed milk
More about Deccan Spice
