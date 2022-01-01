Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice pudding in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Rice Pudding
Jersey City restaurants that serve rice pudding
Chickie's
Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$11.00
More about Chickie's
Gringos Restaurant JC
12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$10.00
More about Gringos Restaurant JC
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Pudding
Egg Sandwiches
Mozzarella Sticks
Octopus
French Toast
Lamb Biryani
Lentil Soup
Hash Browns
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston