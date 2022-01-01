Risotto in Jersey City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Porta Jersey City image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Porta Jersey City

135 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.1 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Winter Risotto$24.00
(carnaroli rice) squash, spicy pumpkin seeds, brown butter, sage (gluten free)
DBL Spring Risotto$18.00
(carnaroli rice) porcini mushroom, Parmigiano Reggiano, black truffles
More about Porta Jersey City
Battello image

SEAFOOD

Battello

502 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (5417 reviews)
Crispy Risotto Fries$9.00
Smoked Garlic Aioli
(Carnoroli rice cooked with chicken stock and finished with herbs and fontina cheese. Formed and pressed in a sheet pan overnight. Then cut into large fries, tossed in a flour mix and deep fried. Smoked garlic aioli dipping sauce served on the side. This dish is not gluten free nor vegetarian nor Dairy Free. It is Nut free)
More about Battello

