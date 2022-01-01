Risotto in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve risotto
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Porta Jersey City
135 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Double Winter Risotto
|$24.00
(carnaroli rice) squash, spicy pumpkin seeds, brown butter, sage (gluten free)
|DBL Spring Risotto
|$18.00
(carnaroli rice) porcini mushroom, Parmigiano Reggiano, black truffles
SEAFOOD
Battello
502 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Crispy Risotto Fries
|$9.00
Smoked Garlic Aioli
(Carnoroli rice cooked with chicken stock and finished with herbs and fontina cheese. Formed and pressed in a sheet pan overnight. Then cut into large fries, tossed in a flour mix and deep fried. Smoked garlic aioli dipping sauce served on the side. This dish is not gluten free nor vegetarian nor Dairy Free. It is Nut free)