Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon avocado rolls in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Salmon Avocado Rolls
Jersey City restaurants that serve salmon avocado rolls
Little Sushi Shop
200 harbor side plaza, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Salmon & Avocado Roll
$6.95
More about Little Sushi Shop
East Hana JC
103 Montgomery street, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Roll
$8.00
More about East Hana JC
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Fried Pickles
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Curry
Egg Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
Shrimp Tempura
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston