Samosa in Jersey City

Bikanervala
815 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Samosa Chat
|$5.49
The tangy starter made from a vegetable samosa cut into pieces & mixed with chopped onion,tomato, sauces.
|Samosa Plate (2pcs)
|$1.99
A famous Indian snacks, fried or baked with savoury filling such as spiced potatoes, onions peas, and lentils
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Samosa Vegetable
|$8.00
Two Crispy samosas deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and
green peas.
|Chicken Samosa
|$10.00
Two Crispy samosas deliciously filled with mildly spiced minced chicken
(keema) and green peas.
|Samosa Chaat
|$10.00
A crispy samosa deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and
green peas served with tamarind chutney, chanas, onions, tomatoes and
yogurt with chilli powder and masala.
SOUPS • CURRY
Deccan Spice
771 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Samosa
|$9.99
Home style pastry filled with potatoes and spices.
|Onion Samosa
|$9.99
Home style pastry filled with onions and spices.