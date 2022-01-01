Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

Bikanervala

815 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.8 (722 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Samosa Chat$5.49
The tangy starter made from a vegetable samosa cut into pieces & mixed with chopped onion,tomato, sauces.
Samosa Plate (2pcs)$1.99
A famous Indian snacks, fried or baked with savoury filling such as spiced potatoes, onions peas, and lentils
More about Bikanervala
Samosa Vegetable image

CURRY

Raaz

537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Samosa Vegetable$8.00
Two Crispy samosas deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and
green peas.
Chicken Samosa$10.00
Two Crispy samosas deliciously filled with mildly spiced minced chicken
(keema) and green peas.
Samosa Chaat$10.00
A crispy samosa deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and
green peas served with tamarind chutney, chanas, onions, tomatoes and
yogurt with chilli powder and masala.
More about Raaz
Samosa image

SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa$9.99
Home style pastry filled with potatoes and spices.
Onion Samosa$9.99
Home style pastry filled with onions and spices.
More about Deccan Spice
Item pic

 

Egg Mania

14 Liberty Ave, Jersey city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Samosa Grill$9.00
2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed samosa, onion and tomato
More about Egg Mania

