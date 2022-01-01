Scallops in Jersey City
PIZZA • PASTA
ITA Italian Kitchen
682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
|Scallops
|$26.00
pan seared scallops, cheese mushroom risotto, spicy pepper sauce, micro greens
SEAFOOD
Battello
502 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Seared Sea Scallops
|$39.00
served with butternut squash caponata, black butter celery root puree, apple-olive salsa
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City
|Scallops PoBoy
|$30.00
3 - Fresh, Never Frozen, U10 Size, Point Pleasant, NJ Diver Scallops served on a Butter Toasted Fresh Made Hoagie Roll with Shredded Iceberg, Sliced Tomato and Sauce Remoulade. Served with French Fries
|Scallops Over Kale Caesar Salad
|$31.00
3 - Fresh, Never Frozen, U10 Size, Point Pleasant, NJ Diver Scallops served Blackened, Fried or Grilled over Mixed Greens with Honey -Thyme Vinaigrette, Capers, Sunflower Seeds, Mediterranean Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Made Croutons.
|Scallops Platter
|$32.00
3 - Fresh, Never Frozen, U10 Size, Point Pleasant, NJ Diver Scallops served Blackened, Fried or Grilled over French Fries, Jalapeno-Honey Hushpuppies, and Green Apple Coleslaw. Substitutions politely declined.