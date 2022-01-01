Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Seaweed salad in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Seaweed Salad
Jersey City restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Little Sushi Shop
200 harbor side plaza, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$4.95
W/ seasame seeds
More about Little Sushi Shop
Komegashi Too
99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$5.50
(V) marinated seaweed mixed with sesame dressing
More about Komegashi Too
