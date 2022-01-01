Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve short ribs

Buddy's JC image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buddy's JC

247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.3 (1556 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Hash$18.50
Peppers, onions, potatoes with eggs any style with choice of toast
More about Buddy's JC
Pasta Dal Cuore image

 

Pasta Dal Cuore

527 Jersey Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Pork Short Ribs$30.00
Braised pork short ribs, served with rosemary-roasted potatoes and sautéed broccoli rabe
More about Pasta Dal Cuore
Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City image

 

Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

187 Warren St, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (973 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Sandwich$17.00
More about Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery

467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Ribs$34.00
Over a Half Pound of Slowed Cooked, Fork Tender, Beef Short Ribs Topped with Pan Sauce . Served with Your Choice of Sides
More about Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
Satis Bistro image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Satis Bistro

212 Washington St, Jersey City

Avg 4.2 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Bolognese$29.00
Pappardelle, San Marzano Tomatoes,
Slow Braised Beef, Pecorino
More about Satis Bistro

