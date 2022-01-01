Short ribs in Jersey City
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buddy's JC
247 Washington St, JERSEY CITY
|Short Rib Hash
|$18.50
Peppers, onions, potatoes with eggs any style with choice of toast
Pasta Dal Cuore
527 Jersey Avenue, Jersey City
|Braised Pork Short Ribs
|$30.00
Braised pork short ribs, served with rosemary-roasted potatoes and sautéed broccoli rabe
Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City
187 Warren St, Jersey City
|Short Rib Sandwich
|$17.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City
|Beef Short Ribs
|$34.00
Over a Half Pound of Slowed Cooked, Fork Tender, Beef Short Ribs Topped with Pan Sauce . Served with Your Choice of Sides