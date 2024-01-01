Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Main pic

 

The Corner Pho - 189 Erie Street

189 Erie St., Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$16.95
More about The Corner Pho - 189 Erie Street
Item pic

 

Sabor A Peru

280 Central Ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHAUFA DE CAMARONES / SHRIMP FRIED RICE$22.50
White rice stir-fried with shrimp, egg, and green onions.
More about Sabor A Peru

Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City

Tandoori

Omelettes

Fried Pickles

Veggie Burgers

Bread Pudding

Ceviche

Garlic Knots

Pies

Map

More near Jersey City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2525 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (19 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2525 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (730 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston