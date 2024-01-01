Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp fried rice in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Shrimp Fried Rice
Jersey City restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
The Corner Pho - 189 Erie Street
189 Erie St., Jersey City
No reviews yet
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
$16.95
More about The Corner Pho - 189 Erie Street
Sabor A Peru
280 Central Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
CHAUFA DE CAMARONES / SHRIMP FRIED RICE
$22.50
White rice stir-fried with shrimp, egg, and green onions.
More about Sabor A Peru
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Tandoori
Omelettes
Fried Pickles
Veggie Burgers
Bread Pudding
Ceviche
Garlic Knots
Pies
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2525 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.3
(59 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(19 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2525 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(767 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(730 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1181 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1362 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(222 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(917 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston