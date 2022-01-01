Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Shrimp Tacos
Jersey City restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
South House
149 Newark Ave, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Shrimp Taco
$16.00
Key Lime Grilled Shrimp, Jalapeño Slaw, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatillo, Cilantro, Heirloom Corn Toritilla
More about South House
Taco Bar - JC - Tacobar
684 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
No reviews yet
3 Shrimp Tacos
$12.00
More about Taco Bar - JC - Tacobar
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Chicken Curry
Squid
Tandoori
Chutney
Chocolate Croissants
Milkshakes
Chocolate Cake
Miso Soup
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1865 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1865 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(576 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(925 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1015 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston