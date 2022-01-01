Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shumai in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Shumai
Jersey City restaurants that serve shumai
Yaso - Jersey City
30 Hudson St, Jersey City
No reviews yet
S9 Rice Shumai (4) - Vegan
$5.85
Steamed sticky rice with mushroom soy sauce.
More about Yaso - Jersey City
Komegashi Too
99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Shumai
$6.95
steamed shrimp dumplings served with mustard gyoza sauce
More about Komegashi Too
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Dumplings
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Croissants
Philly Cheesesteaks
Grits
Garlic Knots
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1613 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1613 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(857 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(127 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston