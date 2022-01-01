Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve shumai

Yaso - Jersey City

30 Hudson St, Jersey City

S9 Rice Shumai (4) - Vegan$5.85
Steamed sticky rice with mushroom soy sauce.
Komegashi Too

99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City

Shumai$6.95
steamed shrimp dumplings served with mustard gyoza sauce
