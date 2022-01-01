Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Skirt steaks in
Jersey City
/
Jersey City
/
Skirt Steaks
Jersey City restaurants that serve skirt steaks
Gringos Restaurant JC
12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City
No reviews yet
Skirt Steak
$25.00
More about Gringos Restaurant JC
Komegashi Too
99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City
No reviews yet
K2 Skirt Steak
$32.00
tender skirt steak with a plum wine reduction steak sauce and a side of grilled asparagus
More about Komegashi Too
Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City
Short Ribs
Garlic Naan
Lassi
Fried Pickles
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Edamame
Vegetable Biryani
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Jersey City to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Newark
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
North Bergen
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 4.1
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston