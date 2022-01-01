Tacos in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
The Kitchen Step
500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City
|crispy fish tacos
|$15.00
Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli
Gringos Restaurant JC
12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City
|Kid's Fish Tacos
|$8.00
|2 Gringo Taco
|$10.00
The American Taco. Angus ground beef, pico, shredded cheese and lettuce, topped with crema served on a hard shell. 2 tacos
|Kid's Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS
Fox & Crow
594 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City
|Mix & Match Tacos
|$10.00
Chicken- corn & black bean salsa / lime & cilantro cream
Fish- blackened tuna / pineapple & cucumber salsa / wasabi sauce
Pork- shredded pork / salsa verde / chopped onion & cilantro
Veggie- black bean / salsa verde / avocado
Tony Boloney's
363 Grove Street, Jersey City
|Taco Taco Taco- Slice
|$15.00
now available everyday, GTFOOH, nah, fo real, by the slice too! yeah, that's the one you've been talkin' about! with over 100 million views on youtube, this one is a must-have
|Taco Taco Taco
|$95.00
now available everyday, GTFOOH, nah, fo real, by the slice too! yeah, that's the one you've been talkin' about! with over 100 million views on youtube, this one is a must-have
Automat Kitchen
525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Premium Street Tacos
|$7.99
Two authentic barbacoa beef or chicken corn tacos with a little bit of onion, cilantro, lime juice, mix cheese and our own chipotle sauce. Small tortilla soup served on the side! Extra spicy on request.
Komegashi Too
99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City
|Tuna Tacos
|$14.00
seared tuna and avocado in crispy shells, topped with soy onion vinaigrette; served with mixed greens and wasabi mayo on the side