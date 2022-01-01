Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve tacos

The Kitchen Step image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

The Kitchen Step

500 Jersey Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
crispy fish tacos$15.00
Served with red cabbage slaw, cilantro, lime, blackened aioli
More about The Kitchen Step
2 Gringo Taco image

 

Gringos Restaurant JC

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Fish Tacos$8.00
2 Gringo Taco$10.00
The American Taco. Angus ground beef, pico, shredded cheese and lettuce, topped with crema served on a hard shell. 2 tacos
Kid's Chicken Tacos$8.00
More about Gringos Restaurant JC
Mix & Match Tacos image

HAMBURGERS

Fox & Crow

594 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Mix & Match Tacos$10.00
Chicken- corn & black bean salsa / lime & cilantro cream
Fish- blackened tuna / pineapple & cucumber salsa / wasabi sauce
Pork- shredded pork / salsa verde / chopped onion & cilantro
Veggie- black bean / salsa verde / avocado
More about Fox & Crow
Item pic

 

Tony Boloney's

363 Grove Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Taco Taco- Slice$15.00
now available everyday, GTFOOH, nah, fo real, by the slice too! yeah, that's the one you've been talkin' about! with over 100 million views on youtube, this one is a must-have
Taco Taco Taco$95.00
now available everyday, GTFOOH, nah, fo real, by the slice too! yeah, that's the one you've been talkin' about! with over 100 million views on youtube, this one is a must-have
More about Tony Boloney's
Premium Street Tacos image

 

Automat Kitchen

525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.1 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Premium Street Tacos$7.99
Two authentic barbacoa beef or chicken corn tacos with a little bit of onion, cilantro, lime juice, mix cheese and our own chipotle sauce. Small tortilla soup served on the side! Extra spicy on request.
More about Automat Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Komegashi Too

99 Town Square Pl, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Tacos$14.00
seared tuna and avocado in crispy shells, topped with soy onion vinaigrette; served with mixed greens and wasabi mayo on the side
More about Komegashi Too
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery

467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos (2 Per Order)$13.00
Two Blackened Pollock Flour Tacos topped with Coleslaw & House Remoulade
More about Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery

