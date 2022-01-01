Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Jersey City

Go
Jersey City restaurants
Toast

Jersey City restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Chickie's image

 

Chickie's

Chickies 236 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tagliatelle Bolognese$26.00
More about Chickie's
Tagliatelle Bolognese image

 

Pasta Dal Cuore

527 Jersey Avenue, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Special: Spinach Tagliatelle w/ Mussels, Salmon & Shrimp$34.00
homemade Spinach Tagliatelle in Brussels cream sauce with Black Diamond Mussels, Salmon and Shrimp
Tagliatelle Bolognese$22.00
Classic beef, pork, and veal ragu, sprinkled lightly with fennel pollen, and finished with Grana Padano cheese.
More about Pasta Dal Cuore

Browse other tasty dishes in Jersey City

Crepes

Carrot Cake

Clams

Mac And Cheese

Coconut Curry

Garlic Noodles

Tandoori

Greek Salad

Map

More near Jersey City to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1894 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1894 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (933 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1024 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston