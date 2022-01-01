Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Jersey City

Jersey City restaurants
Jersey City restaurants that serve tandoori

Tandoori Platter image

 

Bikanervala

815 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.8 (722 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Platter$10.99
Served with dices Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Aloo , Veg Seekh Kabab with Butter Nan and Dal Makhni
More about Bikanervala
Item pic

CURRY

Raaz

537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Roti$5.00
Whole-wheat flour bread.
Tandoori Chicken -HALF$16.00
Spring Chicken marinated overnight in a blend of
yoghurt, ginger and garlic. Cooked in the Tandoor.
The best-known Indian delicacy!
Tandoori Paneer Tikka$20.00
Fresh homemade cottage cheese stuffed with mint.
More about Raaz
Item pic

SOUPS • CURRY

Deccan Spice

771 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4 (1142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken$15.99
Chicken marinated in chef's special spices and cooked in tandoor.
Tandoori Shrimp$19.99
Tiger prawn marinated in yogurt, Indian spices and cooked in tandoor.
Tandoori Roti$3.99
More about Deccan Spice

