Tandoori in Jersey City
Jersey City restaurants that serve tandoori
More about Bikanervala
Bikanervala
815 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Tandoori Platter
|$10.99
Served with dices Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Aloo , Veg Seekh Kabab with Butter Nan and Dal Makhni
More about Raaz
CURRY
Raaz
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City
|Tandoori Roti
|$5.00
Whole-wheat flour bread.
|Tandoori Chicken -HALF
|$16.00
Spring Chicken marinated overnight in a blend of
yoghurt, ginger and garlic. Cooked in the Tandoor.
The best-known Indian delicacy!
|Tandoori Paneer Tikka
|$20.00
Fresh homemade cottage cheese stuffed with mint.